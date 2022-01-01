Home > Laptop comparison > Raider GE66 (2022) or ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) – what's better?

MSI Raider GE66 (2022) vs Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022)

72 out of 100
MSI Raider GE66 (2022)
VS
73 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022)
MSI Raider GE66 (2022)
Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1440
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage 1024GB

Review

Evaluation of MSI Raider GE66 (2022) and Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Raider GE66 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 240 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 26-35% higher FPS
  • Around 37% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 99.9 against 90 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 480 grams less (around 1.06 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 33% sharper screen – 188 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (133.8 vs 148.2 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Raider GE66 (2022)
vs
ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022)

Case

Weight 2.38 kg (5.25 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Dimensions 358 x 267 x 23.4 mm
14.09 x 10.51 x 0.92 inches		 355 x 243 x 19.9 mm
13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78 inches
Area 956 cm2 (148.1 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~70.2% ~77.8%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 4.8 mm
Colors Blue White, Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz 240 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 188 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1440 pixels
HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 280 W 100 / 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 14 8
Threads 20 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) AMD Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 150 W 120 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 1425 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1740 MHz
FLOPS 19.6 TFLOPS 13.3 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~14 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 5632 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 176 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 48
GPU performance
Raider GE66 (2022) +47%
19.6 TFLOPS
ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022)
13.3 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes -
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.4
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones - 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint - No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) No Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. MSI Raider GE66 (2022) and GE76 (2022)
2. MSI Raider GE66 (2022) and Dell Alienware x15 R2
3. MSI Raider GE66 (2022) and Asus ROG Zephyrus M16
4. MSI Raider GE66 (2022) and Pulse GL66 (2022)
5. MSI Raider GE66 (2022) and Vector GP66 (2022)
6. Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) and ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
7. Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) and Razer Blade 15 (2022)
8. Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) and MSI Stealth GS66 (2022)
9. Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) and Strix Scar 15 G533 (2022)
10. Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) and TUF Gaming F15 (2022)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) and MSI Raider GE66 (2022) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский