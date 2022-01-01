Home > Laptop comparison > Raider GE66 (2022) or TUF Gaming F15 (2022) – what's better?

MSI Raider GE66 (2022) vs Asus TUF Gaming F15 (2022)

72 out of 100
MSI Raider GE66 (2022)
VS
66 out of 100
Asus TUF Gaming F15 (2022)
MSI Raider GE66 (2022)
Asus TUF Gaming F15 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 99.9 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Raider GE66 (2022) and Asus TUF Gaming F15 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Raider GE66 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 144 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 96-131% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~78%) battery – 99.9 against 56 watt-hours
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 10% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Asus TUF Gaming F15 (2022)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 180 grams less (around 0.4 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (137.8 vs 148.2 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Raider GE66 (2022)
vs
TUF Gaming F15 (2022)

Case

Weight 2.38 kg (5.25 lbs) 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs)
Dimensions 358 x 267 x 23.4 mm
14.09 x 10.51 x 0.92 inches		 354 x 251 x 22.4-24.9 mm
13.94 x 9.88 x 0.88-0.98 inches
Area 956 cm2 (148.1 inches2) 889 cm2 (137.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~70.2% ~75.5%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 4.3 mm
Colors Blue Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 145°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 57.2 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% 62.5%
Adobe RGB profile - 47.3%

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 280 W 200 / 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 656 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 14 12
Threads 20 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 150 W 95 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 1530 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1740 MHz
FLOPS 19.6 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~14 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 5632 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 176 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 40
GPU performance
Raider GE66 (2022) +175%
19.6 TFLOPS
TUF Gaming F15 (2022)
7.12 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB -
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness - 76.7 dB
Microphones - 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) No Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Size - 13.0 x 7.8 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

Related Comparisons

1. Razer Blade 15 (2022) vs MSI Raider GE66 (2022)
2. ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 G533 vs MSI Raider GE66 (2022)
3. Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel) vs MSI Raider GE66 (2022)
4. MSI Stealth GS66 (2022) vs MSI Raider GE66 (2022)
5. Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022) vs MSI Raider GE66 (2022)
6. ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021) vs Asus TUF Gaming F15 (2022)
7. Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel) vs Asus TUF Gaming F15 (2022)
8. Acer Nitro 5 AN515-57 vs Asus TUF Gaming F15 (2022)
9. Asus TUF Dash F15 (2022) vs Asus TUF Gaming F15 (2022)
10. Dell G15 5520 (2022) vs Asus TUF Gaming F15 (2022)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus TUF Gaming F15 (2022) and MSI Raider GE66 (2022) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский