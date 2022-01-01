You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160 - 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 Battery 99.9 Wh - 56 Wh 86 Wh CPU - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900HK - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H GPU - GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Raider GE66 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 120 Hz

Can run popular games at about 90-122% higher FPS

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 120 grams less (around 0.26 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~78%) battery – 99.9 against 56 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Around 10% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Better webcam recording quality

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.38 kg (5.25 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) Dimensions 358 x 267 x 23.4 mm

14.09 x 10.51 x 0.92 inches 357.3 x 272.11 x 26.9 mm

14.07 x 10.71 x 1.06 inches Area 956 cm2 (148.1 inches2) 972 cm2 (150.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~70.2% ~69% Side bezels 6.3 mm 6 mm Colors Blue Black, Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 360 Hz 120 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support - No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 800:1 sRGB color space 100% - Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness Raider GE66 (2022) n/a G15 5520 (2022) 250 nits

Battery Capacity 99.9 Wh 56 Wh 86 Wh Voltage - 13.2 V Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes - Charging port position Bottom Bottom Charge power 280 W 180 / 240 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB TGP 150 W - Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm FLOPS 19.6 TFLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 256 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~14 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 5632 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 176 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 48 GPU performance Raider GE66 (2022) +163% 19.6 TFLOPS G15 5520 (2022) 7.46 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3254 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No Yes Microphones - 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint - No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) No Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 10.5 x 6.0 cm Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

