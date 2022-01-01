Home > Laptop comparison > Raider GE66 (2022) or Legion 5i 15" Gen 7 – what's better?

MSI Raider GE66 (2022) vs Lenovo Legion 5i 15" Gen 7

72 out of 100
MSI Raider GE66 (2022)
VS
61 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 5i 15
MSI Raider GE66 (2022)
Lenovo Legion 5i 15" Gen 7
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Raider GE66 (2022) and Lenovo Legion 5i 15" Gen 7 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Raider GE66 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 165 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 96-131% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 99.9 against 80 watt-hours
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5i 15" Gen 7
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Raider GE66 (2022)
vs
Legion 5i 15" Gen 7

Case

Weight 2.38 kg (5.25 lbs) 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
Dimensions 358 x 267 x 23.4 mm
14.09 x 10.51 x 0.92 inches		 358.8 x 262.3 x 19.9-24 mm
14.13 x 10.33 x 0.78-0.94 inches
Area 956 cm2 (148.1 inches2) 941 cm2 (146 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~70.2% ~71.3%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 6.7 mm
Colors Blue Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Bottom
Charge power 280 W 230 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 14 8
Threads 20 12
L3 Cache 24 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (48EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 150 W 80 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 1530 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1740 MHz
FLOPS 19.6 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~14 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 5632 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 176 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 40
GPU performance
Raider GE66 (2022) +175%
19.6 TFLOPS
Legion 5i 15" Gen 7
7.12 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones - 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint - No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Razer Blade 15 (2022) and MSI Raider GE66 (2022)
2. ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 G533 and MSI Raider GE66 (2022)
3. Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel) and MSI Raider GE66 (2022)
4. MSI Stealth GS66 (2022) and Raider GE66 (2022)
5. Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022) and MSI Raider GE66 (2022)
6. Dell G15 5511 and Lenovo Legion 5i 15" Gen 7
7. Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) and 5i 15" Gen 7
8. HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021) and Lenovo Legion 5i 15" Gen 7
9. Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022) and Lenovo Legion 5i 15" Gen 7
10. Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022) and Lenovo Legion 5i 15" Gen 7

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Lenovo Legion 5i 15" Gen 7 and MSI Raider GE66 (2022) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский