You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160 2560 x 1600 CPU - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900HK - AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX GPU - GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Raider GE66 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 165 Hz

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 120 grams less (around 0.26 lbs)

Around 45% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 99.9 against 80 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio

34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.38 kg (5.25 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) Dimensions 358 x 267 x 23.4 mm

14.09 x 10.51 x 0.92 inches 356 x 261 x 20.1-23.5 mm

14.02 x 10.28 x 0.79-0.93 inches Area 956 cm2 (148.1 inches2) 929 cm2 (144.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~70.2% ~79.9% Side bezels 6.3 mm 5.7 mm Colors Blue Gray Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Yes Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 50 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160 2560 x 1600 Size 15.6 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 360 Hz 165 Hz PPI 141 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1200:1 sRGB color space 100% 94% Adobe RGB profile - 73% DCI-P3 color gamut - 70.2% Response time - 3 ms Max. brightness Raider GE66 (2022) n/a Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 99.9 Wh 80 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No Yes Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Bottom Charge power 280 W 300 W Weigh of AC adapter - 870 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB TGP 150-195 W 130 W Nvidia Optimus - MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 915 MHz 1504 MHz GPU boost clock 1410 MHz 1802 MHz FLOPS - 13.8 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 256 bit 192 bit Memory speed ~14 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units 5632 3840 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Raider GE66 (2022) n/a Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD) 13.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR5 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3306 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness - 87 dB Microphones - 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint - No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) No Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 12.0 x 7.5 cm Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

