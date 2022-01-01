You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160 - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Battery 99.9 Wh - 53.5 Wh 90 Wh CPU - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900HK - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H GPU - GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Raider GE66 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 144 Hz

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~87%) battery – 99.9 against 53.5 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality Advantages of the MSI Crosshair 15 Slightly easier to carry: weighs 130 grams less (around 0.29 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Case Weight 2.38 kg (5.25 lbs) 2.25 kg (4.96 lbs) Dimensions 358 x 267 x 23.4 mm

14.09 x 10.51 x 0.92 inches 359 x 259 x 26.9 mm

14.13 x 10.2 x 1.06 inches Area 956 cm2 (148.1 inches2) 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~70.2% ~72.2% Side bezels 6.3 mm 6.8 mm Colors Blue Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 360 Hz 144 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests sRGB color space 100% -

Battery Capacity 99.9 Wh 53.5 Wh 90 Wh Battery type Li-Ion - Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes - Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 280 W 240 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB TGP 150-195 W - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 915 MHz 816-1387 MHz GPU boost clock 1410 MHz 1283-1703 MHz FLOPS - 10.8 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 256 bit 192 bit Memory speed ~14 Gbps ~12-14 Gbps Shading units 5632 3840 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Raider GE66 (2022) n/a Crosshair 15 10.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR5 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) No Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.