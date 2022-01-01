Home > Laptop comparison > Raider GE66 (2022) or GP66 Leopard – what's better?

MSI Raider GE66 (2022) vs GP66 Leopard

72 out of 100
MSI Raider GE66 (2022)
VS
60 out of 100
MSI GP66 Leopard
MSI Raider GE66 (2022)
MSI GP66 Leopard
Review

Evaluation of MSI Raider GE66 (2022) and GP66 Leopard important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Raider GE66 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 144 Hz
  • Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~54%) battery – 99.9 against 65 watt-hours
  • Can run popular games at about 23-32% higher FPS
  • Better webcam recording quality
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Raider GE66 (2022)
vs
GP66 Leopard

Case

Weight 2.38 kg (5.25 lbs) 2.38 kg (5.25 lbs)
Dimensions 358 x 267 x 23.4 mm
14.09 x 10.51 x 0.92 inches		 358 x 267 x 23.4 mm
14.09 x 10.51 x 0.92 inches
Area 956 cm2 (148.1 inches2) 956 cm2 (148.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~70.2% ~70.2%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 6.3 mm
Colors Blue Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 53 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 951:1
sRGB color space 100% 95.8%
Adobe RGB profile - 66%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 65.2%
Response time - 12 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Bottom Bottom
Charge power 280 W 230 / 240 / 280 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 1062 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 14 6
Threads 20 12
L3 Cache 24 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Raider GE66 (2022) +111%
12874
GP66 Leopard
6110
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Raider GE66 (2022) +124%
17191
GP66 Leopard
7671

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 150 W 130 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 1504 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1802 MHz
FLOPS 19.6 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~14 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 5632 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 176 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 48
GPU performance
Raider GE66 (2022) +42%
19.6 TFLOPS
GP66 Leopard
13.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 85.5 dB
Microphones - 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint - No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) No Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

