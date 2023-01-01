Home > Laptop comparison > Raider GE67 or MacBook Pro 16 (2023) – what's better?

MSI Raider GE67 vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023)

73 out of 100
MSI Raider GE67
VS
74 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023)
MSI Raider GE67
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
3456 x 2234
CPU
GPU
Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Raider GE67 and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Raider GE67
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 120 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 103-141% higher FPS
  • Around 42% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 230 grams less (around 0.51 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 23% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 80% sharper screen – 254 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 43% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 350 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (136.7 vs 148.2 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Raider GE67
vs
MacBook Pro 16 (2023)

Case

Weight 2.38 kg (5.25 lbs) 2.15 kg (4.74 lbs)
Dimensions 358 x 267 x 23.4 mm
14.09 x 10.51 x 0.92 inches		 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm
14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches
Area 956 cm2 (148.1 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~70.2% ~86.2%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 3.4 mm
Colors Gray, Blue Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 57.4 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16.2 inches
Type OLED Mini LED
Refresh rate 240 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 254 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 1000000:1
sRGB color space 89.7% -
Adobe RGB profile 75.2% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 71.7% -
Response time 1 ms -
Max. brightness
Raider GE67
350 nits
MacBook Pro 16 (2023) +43%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:30 hr 1:25 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left, Right
Charge power 330 W 140 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 1356 grams 353 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.0 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.8 GHz -
Cores 16 (8P + 8E) 12 (8P + 4E)
Threads 24 12
L3 Cache 25 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 150 W 35 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock - 450 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1398 MHz
FLOPS 19.6 TFLOPS 6.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 256 bit 256 bit
Memory speed ~14 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 5632 2432
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 176 152
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 76
GPU performance
Raider GE67 +188%
19.6 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 16 (2023)
6.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 4x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 6400 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 4.2
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 84 dB -
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm 15.5 x 9.9 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
