Evaluation of MSI Raider GE67 and ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Raider GE67
  • Can run popular games at about 282-385% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 120 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 2.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~61%) battery – 99.9 against 62 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1600 grams less (around 3.53 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 32% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 41% more compact case (102.9 vs 174.7 square inches)
  • 20% sharper screen – 169 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Raider GE67
vs
ROG Flow X13 GV301

Case

Weight 2.9 kg (6.39 lbs) 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs)
Dimensions 397 x 284 x 25.9 mm
15.63 x 11.18 x 1.02 inches		 299 x 222 x 15.8 mm
11.77 x 8.74 x 0.62 inches
Area 1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2) 664 cm2 (102.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~59.5% ~78.4%
Side bezels 25.8 mm 5.2 mm
Colors Gray Black
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle 140° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 57.4 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 13.4 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 169 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 -
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 -
sRGB color space 89.7% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 75.2% 75%
DCI-P3 color gamut 71.7% 75%
Response time 1 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left, Right
Charge power 330 W 100 W
Weigh of AC adapter 1356 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.0 GHz 2.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.8 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 16 8
Threads 24 16
L3 Cache 25 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Raider GE67 +112%
14734
ROG Flow X13 GV301
6962
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Raider GE67 +138%
24209
ROG Flow X13 GV301
10174

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 150 W 35-45 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock - 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1560 MHz
FLOPS 19.6 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~14 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 5632 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 176 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 32
GPU performance
Raider GE67 +513%
19.6 TFLOPS
ROG Flow X13 GV301
3.195 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x1W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 84 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm -
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

