Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 CPU - Intel Core i7 12800HX Intel Core i9 12900HX AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX GPU - GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB - 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Raider GE67 Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz Significantly easier to carry: weighs 420 grams less (around 0.93 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 420 grams less (around 0.93 lbs) Can run popular games at about 62-85% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 62-85% higher FPS Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 99.9 against 90 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 99.9 against 90 watt-hours Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (148.2 vs 172.7 square inches) Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix G17 (2023) Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio Around 32% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.38 kg (5.25 lbs) 2.8 kg (6.17 lbs) Dimensions 358 x 267 x 23.4 mm

14.09 x 10.51 x 0.92 inches 395 x 282 x 23.4-30.8 mm

15.55 x 11.1 x 0.92-1.21 inches Area 956 cm2 (148.1 inches2) 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~70.2% ~74.1% Side bezels 6.3 mm 6 mm Colors Gray, Blue Black Transformer No No Opening angle 140° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 57.4 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Size 15.6 inches 17.3 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 240 Hz 144 Hz PPI 141 ppi 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 - sRGB color space 89.7% - Adobe RGB profile 75.2% - DCI-P3 color gamut 71.7% 100% Response time 1 ms 3 ms Max. brightness Raider GE67 350 nits ROG Strix G17 (2023) n/a

Battery Capacity 99.9 Wh 90 Wh Full charging time 2:30 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Bottom Charge power 330 W 240 / 280 W Weigh of AC adapter 1356 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB TGP 150 W 140 W Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 4 nm FLOPS 19.6 TFLOPS 9.2 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 256 bit 96 bit Memory speed ~14 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 5632 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 176 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 32 GPU performance Raider GE67 +113% 19.6 TFLOPS ROG Strix G17 (2023) 9.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 84 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.9 mm Touchpad Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm - Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

