MSI Raider GE67 vs Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16

73 out of 100
MSI Raider GE67
VS
82 out of 100
Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16
MSI Raider GE67
Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
2560 x 1600
CPU
Intel Core i9 13980HX
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Raider GE67 and Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Raider GE67
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 120 grams less (around 0.26 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 99.9 against 90 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16
  • Around 48% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 14-20% higher FPS
  • Provides 214% higher max. screen brightness: 1100 vs 350 nits
  • 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Raider GE67
vs
ROG Strix SCAR 16

Case

Weight 2.38 kg (5.25 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
Dimensions 358 x 267 x 23.4 mm
14.09 x 10.51 x 0.92 inches		 354 x 264 x 22.6 mm
13.94 x 10.39 x 0.89 inches
Area 956 cm2 (148.1 inches2) 935 cm2 (144.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~70.2% ~79.4%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 4.7 mm
Colors Gray, Blue Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 3
Noise level 57.4 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16 inches
Type OLED Mini LED
Refresh rate 240 Hz 240 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 -
sRGB color space 89.7% -
Adobe RGB profile 75.2% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 71.7% 100%
Response time 1 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness
Raider GE67
350 nits
ROG Strix SCAR 16 +214%
1100 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 330 W 330 W
Weigh of AC adapter 1356 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.0 GHz 2.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.8 GHz 5.6 GHz
Cores 16 (8P + 8E) 24 (8P + 16E)
Threads 24 32
L3 Cache 25 MB 36 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Raider GE67
14745
ROG Strix SCAR 16 +57%
23158
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Raider GE67
20797
ROG Strix SCAR 16 +48%
30745
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 150 W 175 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 4 nm
FLOPS 19.6 TFLOPS 24.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 12 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~14 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 5632 7424
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 176 232
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 80
GPU performance
Raider GE67
19.6 TFLOPS
ROG Strix SCAR 16 +26%
24.7 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 84 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 2 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm -
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

