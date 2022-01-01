You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU Intel Core i9 12900HX - AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS GPU - GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Raider GE67 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 26-35% higher FPS

Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 99.9 against 90 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1000 grams less (around 2.21 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 31% higher screen-to-body ratio

Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (133.8 vs 174.7 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.9 kg (6.39 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) Dimensions 397 x 284 x 25.9 mm

15.63 x 11.18 x 1.02 inches 355 x 243 x 19.9 mm

13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78 inches Area 1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~59.5% ~77.8% Side bezels 25.8 mm 4.8 mm Colors Gray White, Black Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 2

Display 2560 x 1440 2560 x 1440 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 240 Hz 240 Hz PPI 188 ppi 188 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1440 pixels 2560 x 1440 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 - DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 100% Response time 3 ms -

Battery Capacity 99.9 Wh 90 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 330 W 100 / 240 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB TGP 150 W 120 W Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock - 1425 MHz GPU boost clock - 1740 MHz FLOPS 19.6 TFLOPS 13.3 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 256 bit 192 bit Memory speed ~14 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 5632 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 176 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 48 GPU performance Raider GE67 +47% 19.6 TFLOPS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) 13.3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes - Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.4 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.7 mm Touchpad Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.