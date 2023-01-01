Home > Laptop comparison > Raider GE67 or Alienware m16 – what's better?

MSI Raider GE67 vs Dell Alienware m16

73 out of 100
MSI Raider GE67
VS
62 out of 100
Dell Alienware m16
MSI Raider GE67
Dell Alienware m16
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Raider GE67 and Dell Alienware m16 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Raider GE67
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 620 grams less (around 1.37 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 70-96% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a bigger (~16%) battery – 99.9 against 86 watt-hours
  • Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (148.2 vs 165.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m16
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 480 versus 240 Hz
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Raider GE67
vs
Alienware m16

Case

Weight 2.38 kg (5.25 lbs) 3 kg (6.62 lbs)
Dimensions 358 x 267 x 23.4 mm
14.09 x 10.51 x 0.92 inches		 368.9 x 289.9 x 23-25.4 mm
14.52 x 11.41 x 0.91-1 inches
Area 956 cm2 (148.1 inches2) 1069 cm2 (165.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~70.2% ~69.4%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 12.1 mm
Colors Gray, Blue Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 2 4
Noise level 57.4 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz 480 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 1000:1
sRGB color space 89.7% -
Adobe RGB profile 75.2% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 71.7% 100%
Response time 1 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness
Raider GE67 +17%
350 nits
Alienware m16
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Bottom
Charge power 330 W 300 / 330 W
Weigh of AC adapter 1356 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.0 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.8 GHz 4.9 GHz
Cores 16 (8P + 8E) 14 (6P + 8E)
Threads 24 20
L3 Cache 25 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Intel UHD Graphics (16EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Raider GE67
1846
Alienware m16 +5%
1933
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Raider GE67
14745
Alienware m16 +4%
15343
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 150 W 115 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 4 nm
FLOPS 19.6 TFLOPS 8.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit 96 bit
Memory speed ~14 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 5632 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 176 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 32
GPU performance
Raider GE67 +128%
19.6 TFLOPS
Alienware m16
8.6 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 4
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 84 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.8 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm -
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. MSI Raider GE67 or Razer Blade 15 (2022)
2. MSI Raider GE67 or MSI Raider GE66 (2022)
3. Dell Alienware m16 or Dell Alienware x17 R2
4. Dell Alienware m16 or Razer Blade 16
5. Dell Alienware m16 or Asus ROG Strix G18
6. Dell Alienware m16 or Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023)
7. Dell Alienware m16 or Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023)
Compare other laptops (510+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Alienware m16 and MSI Raider GE67 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский