MSI Raider GE67 vs Dell Alienware X16
Review
Performance
System and application performance
86
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
88
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
66
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
79
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
73
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Raider GE67
- Easier to carry: weighs 340 grams less (around 0.75 lbs)
- Can run popular games at about 62-85% higher FPS
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Around 28% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 99.9 against 90 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
- Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits
- Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (148.2 vs 163.8 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware X16
- Higher screen refresh rate: 480 versus 240 Hz
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.38 kg (5.25 lbs)
|2.72 kg (6 lbs)
|Dimensions
|358 x 267 x 23.4 mm
14.09 x 10.51 x 0.92 inches
|364.74 x 289.81 x 18.57 mm
14.36 x 11.41 x 0.73 inches
|Area
|956 cm2 (148.1 inches2)
|1057 cm2 (163.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~70.2%
|~70.2%
|Side bezels
|6.3 mm
|10.1 mm
|Colors
|Gray, Blue
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|140°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
|4
|Noise level
|57.4 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|240 Hz
|480 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|142 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|1000000:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|89.7%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|75.2%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|71.7%
|100%
|Response time
|1 ms
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:30 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Bottom
|Charge power
|330 W
|240 / 330 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|1356 grams
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.0 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Cores
|16 (8P + 8E)
|10 (6P + 4E)
|Threads
|24
|16
|L3 Cache
|25 MB
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Raider GE67 +3%
1846
1788
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Raider GE67 +38%
14745
10678
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Raider GE67 +1%
1879
1866
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Raider GE67 +28%
20797
16278
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|150 W
|140 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|4 nm
|FLOPS
|19.6 TFLOPS
|9.2 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|256 bit
|96 bit
|Memory speed
|~14 Gbps
|~16 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|5632
|2560
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|176
|80
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|80
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|6000 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.4
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|84 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|No
|-
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.8 mm
|Size
|10.5 x 6.5 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
