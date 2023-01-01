You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 - 1920 x 1200 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 Battery 99.9 Wh - 56 Wh 86 Wh CPU - Intel Core i7 12800HX Intel Core i9 12900HX - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900HK GPU - GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Raider GE67 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 60 Hz Can run popular games at about 160-218% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 160-218% higher FPS Features a much bigger (~78%) battery – 99.9 against 56 watt-hours

Features a much bigger (~78%) battery – 99.9 against 56 watt-hours Around 69% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 69% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Better webcam recording quality Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 540 grams less (around 1.19 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 540 grams less (around 1.19 lbs) Thinner bezels and 27% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 27% higher screen-to-body ratio Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2 Provides 43% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 350 nits

Provides 43% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 350 nits Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (122.8 vs 148.2 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.38 kg (5.25 lbs) 1.84 kg (4.06 lbs) Dimensions 358 x 267 x 23.4 mm

14.09 x 10.51 x 0.92 inches 344.4 x 230.1 x 18.54 mm

13.56 x 9.06 x 0.73 inches Area 956 cm2 (148.1 inches2) 792 cm2 (122.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~70.2% ~89% Side bezels 6.3 mm 4.2 mm Colors Gray, Blue Black, Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 140° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 57.4 dB 44.6 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1200 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 240 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 145 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 - Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 1650:1 sRGB color space 89.7% 100% Adobe RGB profile 75.2% - DCI-P3 color gamut 71.7% - Response time 1 ms 35 ms Max. brightness Raider GE67 350 nits XPS 15 9520 (2022) +43% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 99.9 Wh 56 Wh 86 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time 2:30 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left, Right Charge power 330 W 90 / 130 W Weigh of AC adapter 1356 grams 429 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB TGP 150 W 40 W Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock - 938 MHz GPU boost clock - 1223 MHz FLOPS 19.6 TFLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 256 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~14 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 5632 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 176 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 40 GPU performance Raider GE67 +291% 19.6 TFLOPS XPS 15 9520 (2022) 5.01 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281 Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x2W 4x2W Dolby Atmos No - Loudness 84 dB 83.1 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.3 mm Touchpad Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm 15.0 x 9.0 cm Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.