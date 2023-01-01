Home > Laptop comparison > Raider GE67 or XPS 15 9520 (2022) – what's better?

MSI Raider GE67 vs Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)

73 out of 100
MSI Raider GE67
VS
60 out of 100
Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
MSI Raider GE67
Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 99.9 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Raider GE67 and Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Raider GE67
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 160-218% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~78%) battery – 99.9 against 56 watt-hours
  • Around 69% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 540 grams less (around 1.19 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 27% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Provides 43% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 350 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (122.8 vs 148.2 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Raider GE67
vs
XPS 15 9520 (2022)

Case

Weight 2.38 kg (5.25 lbs) 1.84 kg (4.06 lbs)
Dimensions 358 x 267 x 23.4 mm
14.09 x 10.51 x 0.92 inches		 344.4 x 230.1 x 18.54 mm
13.56 x 9.06 x 0.73 inches
Area 956 cm2 (148.1 inches2) 792 cm2 (122.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~70.2% ~89%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 4.2 mm
Colors Gray, Blue Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 57.4 dB 44.6 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 145 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 1650:1
sRGB color space 89.7% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 75.2% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 71.7% -
Response time 1 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
Raider GE67
350 nits
XPS 15 9520 (2022) +43%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time 2:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left, Right
Charge power 330 W 90 / 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter 1356 grams 429 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.0 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.8 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 16 (8P + 8E) 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 24 16
L3 Cache 25 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Raider GE67 +42%
14745
XPS 15 9520 (2022)
10419
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Raider GE67 +69%
20797
XPS 15 9520 (2022)
12314
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 150 W 40 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 938 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1223 MHz
FLOPS 19.6 TFLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~14 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 5632 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 176 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 40
GPU performance
Raider GE67 +291%
19.6 TFLOPS
XPS 15 9520 (2022)
5.01 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W 4x2W
Dolby Atmos No -
Loudness 84 dB 83.1 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm 15.0 x 9.0 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

1. Raider GE76 (2022) and Raider GE67
2. Raider GE77 and Raider GE67
3. MacBook Pro 14 (2021) and XPS 15 9520 (2022)
4. MacBook Air (M2, 2022) and XPS 15 9520 (2022)
5. Precision 5570 and XPS 15 9520 (2022)
6. Surface Laptop 5 15 and XPS 15 9520 (2022)
7. MacBook Pro 16 (2023) and XPS 15 9520 (2022)
Compare other laptops (510+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) and MSI Raider GE67 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский