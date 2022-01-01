You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2560 x 1440 - 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1200 (60Hz) 1920 x 1200 (144Hz) 2560 x 1440 CPU Intel Core i9 12900HX - Intel Core i5 12450H Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H GPU - GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Raider GE67 Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 165 Hz

Can run popular games at about 96-131% higher FPS

Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 99.9 against 80 watt-hours

33% sharper screen – 188 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5i 15" Gen 7 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Thinner bezels and 20% higher screen-to-body ratio

Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (145.8 vs 174.7 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.9 kg (6.39 lbs) 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) Dimensions 397 x 284 x 25.9 mm

15.63 x 11.18 x 1.02 inches 358.8 x 262.3 x 19.9-24 mm

14.13 x 10.33 x 0.78-0.94 inches Area 1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2) 941 cm2 (146 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~59.5% ~71.3% Side bezels 25.8 mm 6.7 mm Colors Gray Gray Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2

Display 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1200 (60Hz) 1920 x 1200 (144Hz) 2560 x 1440 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 240 Hz 165 Hz PPI 188 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1440 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 - sRGB color space - 100% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% - Response time 3 ms - Max. brightness Raider GE67 n/a Legion 5i 15" Gen 7 300 nits

Battery Capacity 99.9 Wh 80 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Bottom Charge power 330 W 230 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i9 12900HX Intel Core i5 12450H Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Base frequency 2.3 GHz 2.0 GHz Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.4 GHz Cores 16 8 Threads 24 12 L3 Cache 30 MB 12 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (48EU) Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Raider GE67 +23% 2032 Legion 5i 15" Gen 7 1652 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Raider GE67 +104% 17062 Legion 5i 15" Gen 7 8365

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB TGP 150 W 80 W Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock - 1530 MHz GPU boost clock - 1740 MHz FLOPS 19.6 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 256 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~14 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 5632 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 176 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 40 GPU performance Raider GE67 +175% 19.6 TFLOPS Legion 5i 15" Gen 7 7.12 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.5 mm Touchpad Windows Precision Yes Yes

