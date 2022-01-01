You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2560 x 1440 - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) CPU Intel Core i9 12900HX - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H GPU - GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Raider GE67 Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 165 Hz

Can run popular games at about 69-94% higher FPS

Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 99.9 against 80 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

32% sharper screen – 188 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 410 grams less (around 0.9 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 31% higher screen-to-body ratio

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (147.6 vs 174.7 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.9 kg (6.39 lbs) 2.49 kg (5.49 lbs) Dimensions 397 x 284 x 25.9 mm

15.63 x 11.18 x 1.02 inches 359.9 x 264.4 x 19.9-26.6 mm

14.17 x 10.41 x 0.78-1.05 inches Area 1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2) 952 cm2 (147.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~59.5% ~78% Side bezels 25.8 mm 7.6 mm Colors Gray White, Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 54.7 dB

Display 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) Size 15.6 inches 16 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 240 Hz 165 Hz PPI 188 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1440 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 - DCI-P3 color gamut 100% - Response time 3 ms - Max. brightness Raider GE67 n/a Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 99.9 Wh 80 Wh Full charging time - 0:40 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Bottom Charge power 330 W 230 / 300 W Weigh of AC adapter - 1056 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB TGP 150 W 95 W Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock - 1463 MHz GPU boost clock - 1695 MHz FLOPS 19.6 TFLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 256 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~14 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 5632 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 176 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 48 GPU performance Raider GE67 +125% 19.6 TFLOPS Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel) 8.7 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No - Loudness - 79.1 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint No - Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 - DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.5 mm Touchpad Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.