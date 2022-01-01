MSI Raider GE67 vs Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Raider GE67
- Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 165 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 69-94% higher FPS
- Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 99.9 against 80 watt-hours
- Better webcam recording quality
- 32% sharper screen – 188 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 410 grams less (around 0.9 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 31% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (147.6 vs 174.7 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.9 kg (6.39 lbs)
|2.49 kg (5.49 lbs)
|Dimensions
|397 x 284 x 25.9 mm
15.63 x 11.18 x 1.02 inches
|359.9 x 264.4 x 19.9-26.6 mm
14.17 x 10.41 x 0.78-1.05 inches
|Area
|1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2)
|952 cm2 (147.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~59.5%
|~78%
|Side bezels
|25.8 mm
|7.6 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|White, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|-
|54.7 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|240 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|188 ppi
|142 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|2560 x 1440 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1000000:1
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|-
|Response time
|3 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|0:40 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Bottom
|Charge power
|330 W
|230 / 300 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|1056 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.3 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|16
|12
|Threads
|24
|16
|L3 Cache
|30 MB
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Raider GE67 +17%
2032
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Raider GE67 +57%
17062
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|150 W
|95 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|1463 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1695 MHz
|FLOPS
|19.6 TFLOPS
|8.7 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|256 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~14 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|5632
|2560
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|176
|80
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|80
|48
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
|Loudness
|-
|79.1 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|-
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|-
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.5 mm
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
