Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Raider GE67 Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 165 Hz

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 120 grams less (around 0.26 lbs)

Around 86% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Can run popular games at about 23-32% higher FPS

Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 99.9 against 80 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 43% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 350 nits

34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.38 kg (5.25 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) Dimensions 358 x 267 x 23.4 mm

14.09 x 10.51 x 0.92 inches 356 x 261 x 20.1-23.5 mm

14.02 x 10.28 x 0.79-0.93 inches Area 956 cm2 (148.1 inches2) 929 cm2 (144.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~70.2% ~79.9% Side bezels 6.3 mm 5.7 mm Colors Gray, Blue Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 140° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Yes Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 57.4 dB 50 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 2560 x 1600 Size 15.6 inches 16 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 240 Hz 165 Hz PPI 141 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 1200:1 sRGB color space 89.7% 94% Adobe RGB profile 75.2% 73% DCI-P3 color gamut 71.7% 70.2% Response time 1 ms 3 ms Max. brightness Raider GE67 350 nits Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD) +43% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 99.9 Wh 80 Wh Full charging time 2:30 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No Yes Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Bottom Charge power 330 W 300 W Weigh of AC adapter 1356 gramm 870 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB TGP 150 W 130 W Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock - 1504 MHz GPU boost clock - 1802 MHz FLOPS 19.6 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 256 bit 192 bit Memory speed ~14 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 5632 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 176 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 48 GPU performance Raider GE67 +42% 19.6 TFLOPS Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD) 13.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR5 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3306 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 84 dB 87 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm 12.0 x 7.5 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.