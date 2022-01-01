Home > Laptop comparison > Raider GE67 or Creator Z17 (A12U) – what's better?

MSI Raider GE67 vs Creator Z17 (A12U)

75 out of 100
MSI Raider GE67
VS
75 out of 100
MSI Creator Z17 (A12U)
MSI Raider GE67
MSI Creator Z17 (A12U)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Raider GE67 and Creator Z17 (A12U) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Raider GE67
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 165 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 36-50% higher FPS
  • Around 42% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 99.9 against 90 watt-hours
Advantages of the MSI Creator Z17 (A12U)
  • Thinner bezels and 20% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 26% sharper screen – 178 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 350 nits
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Raider GE67
vs
Creator Z17 (A12U)

Case

Weight 2.38 kg (5.25 lbs) 2.49 kg (5.49 lbs)
Dimensions 358 x 267 x 23.4 mm
14.09 x 10.51 x 0.92 inches		 382 x 260 x 19 mm
15.04 x 10.24 x 0.75 inches
Area 956 cm2 (148.1 inches2) 993 cm2 (154 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~70.2% ~84.4%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 7.9 mm
Colors Gray, Blue Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 3
Noise level 57.4 dB 54.9 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 17 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 178 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 634:1
sRGB color space 89.7% 99.9%
Adobe RGB profile 75.2% 86.4%
DCI-P3 color gamut 71.7% 98.9%
Response time 1 ms 8 ms
Max. brightness
Raider GE67
350 nits
Creator Z17 (A12U) +14%
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 330 W 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 1356 gramm 728 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.0 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.8 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 16 14
Threads 24 20
L3 Cache 25 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Raider GE67 +17%
14745
Creator Z17 (A12U)
12616
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Raider GE67 +42%
23568
Creator Z17 (A12U)
16585

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 150 W 90 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 1163 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1530 MHz
FLOPS 19.6 TFLOPS 11.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~14 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 5632 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 176 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 48
GPU performance
Raider GE67 +66%
19.6 TFLOPS
Creator Z17 (A12U)
11.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 4.0
Power 2x2W 4x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 84 dB 84.8 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm 13.1 x 8.2 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. MSI Raider GE67 vs MSI Raider GE76 (2022)
2. MSI Raider GE67 vs Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
3. MSI Raider GE67 vs MSI Raider GE66 (2022)
4. MSI Raider GE67 vs MSI Vector GP66 (2022)
5. MSI Raider GE67 vs Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 G533 (2022)
6. MSI Raider GE67 vs MSI Raider GE77
7. MSI Creator Z17 (A12U) vs Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)
8. MSI Creator Z17 (A12U) vs MSI Raider GE77

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of MSI Creator Z17 (A12U) and Raider GE67 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский