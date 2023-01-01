MSI Raider GE68 (2023) vs Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-46)
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Raider GE68 (2023)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
- Features a much bigger (~74%) battery – 99.9 against 57.5 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Can run popular games at about 12-17% higher FPS
- Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-46)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 700 grams less (around 1.54 lbs)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.7 kg (5.95 lbs)
|2 kg (4.41 lbs)
|Dimensions
|357 x 284 x 22.2-27.8 mm
14.06 x 11.18 x 0.87-1.09 inches
|363.5 x 272.9 x 26.5-29.5 mm
14.31 x 10.74 x 1.04-1.16 inches
|Area
|1014 cm2 (157.2 inches2)
|992 cm2 (153.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~73.2%
|~67.7%
|Side bezels
|6.2 mm
|9.1 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|-
|53.6 dB
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|142 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|1363:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|98.1%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|69.7%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|68.8%
|Response time
|-
|10 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right, Bottom
|Bottom
|Charge power
|280 W
|280 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|820 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.1 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|16 (8P + 8E)
|8
|Threads
|24
|16
|L3 Cache
|30 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|AMD Radeon 680M
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|6 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Raider GE68 (2023) +15%
1934
1681
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Raider GE68 (2023) +50%
15825
10530
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1645
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
15494
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|140 W
|130 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|1504 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1802 MHz
|FLOPS
|16.8 TFLOPS
|13.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|3072
|3840
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|96
|120
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|48
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|5600 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|-
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.0
|Power
|4x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|-
|76.3 dB
|Microphones
|2
|-
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 4.0
|1x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
