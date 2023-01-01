Home > Laptop comparison > Raider GE68 (2023) or Nitro 5 (AN515-46) – what's better?

71 out of 100
MSI Raider GE68 (2023)
VS
63 out of 100
Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-46)
MSI Raider GE68 (2023)
Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-46)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Raider GE68 (2023) and Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-46) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Raider GE68 (2023)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~74%) battery – 99.9 against 57.5 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 12-17% higher FPS
  • Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-46)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 700 grams less (around 1.54 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Raider GE68 (2023)
vs
Nitro 5 (AN515-46)

Case

Weight 2.7 kg (5.95 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs)
Dimensions 357 x 284 x 22.2-27.8 mm
14.06 x 11.18 x 0.87-1.09 inches		 363.5 x 272.9 x 26.5-29.5 mm
14.31 x 10.74 x 1.04-1.16 inches
Area 1014 cm2 (157.2 inches2) 992 cm2 (153.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2% ~67.7%
Side bezels 6.2 mm 9.1 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 53.6 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1363:1
sRGB color space - 98.1%
Adobe RGB profile - 69.7%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 68.8%
Response time - 10 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right, Bottom Bottom
Charge power 280 W 280 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 820 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 16 (8P + 8E) 8
Threads 24 16
L3 Cache 30 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) AMD Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 140 W 130 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 1504 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1802 MHz
FLOPS 16.8 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3072 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 48
GPU performance
Raider GE68 (2023) +22%
16.8 TFLOPS
Nitro 5 (AN515-46)
13.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 5600 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus - PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 4x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 76.3 dB
Microphones 2 -

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
