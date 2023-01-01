Home > Laptop comparison > Raider GE68 (2023) or Alienware x14 R2 – what's better?

MSI Raider GE68 (2023) vs Dell Alienware x14 R2

71 out of 100
MSI Raider GE68 (2023)
VS
66 out of 100
Dell Alienware x14 R2
MSI Raider GE68 (2023)
Dell Alienware x14 R2
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Raider GE68 (2023) and Dell Alienware x14 R2 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Raider GE68 (2023)
  • Can run popular games at about 105-143% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 99.9 against 80.5 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x14 R2
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 480 versus 165 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 700 grams less (around 1.54 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (129.6 vs 157.2 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Raider GE68 (2023)
vs
Alienware x14 R2

Case

Weight 2.7 kg (5.95 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs)
Dimensions 357 x 284 x 22.2-27.8 mm
14.06 x 11.18 x 0.87-1.09 inches		 321.08 x 260.41 x 14.5 mm
12.64 x 10.25 x 0.57 inches
Area 1014 cm2 (157.2 inches2) 836 cm2 (129.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2% ~68%
Side bezels 6.2 mm 9.8 mm
Colors Black Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 16 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 480 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time - 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right, Bottom Bottom
Charge power 280 W 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 485 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 16 (8P + 8E) 8 (4P + 4E)
Threads 24 12
L3 Cache 30 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Intel UHD Graphics (48EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 140 W 50 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 1185 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1417 MHz
FLOPS 16.8 TFLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3072 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40
GPU performance
Raider GE68 (2023) +190%
16.8 TFLOPS
Alienware x14 R2
5.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5600 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus - PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 -
Power 4x2W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3
Fingerprint No -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.2 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
