MSI Raider GE68 (2023) vs Dell G16 7630 (2023)

71 out of 100
MSI Raider GE68 (2023)
VS
59 out of 100
Dell G16 7630 (2023)
MSI Raider GE68 (2023)
Dell G16 7630 (2023)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 99.9 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Raider GE68 (2023) and Dell G16 7630 (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Raider GE68 (2023)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 89-122% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~78%) battery – 99.9 against 56 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Dell G16 7630 (2023)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • 33% sharper screen – 189 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Raider GE68 (2023)
vs
G16 7630 (2023)

Case

Weight 2.7 kg (5.95 lbs) 2.73 kg (6.02 lbs)
Dimensions 357 x 284 x 22.2-27.8 mm
14.06 x 11.18 x 0.87-1.09 inches		 356.98 x 288.7 x 25.65 mm
14.05 x 11.37 x 1.01 inches
Area 1014 cm2 (157.2 inches2) 1031 cm2 (159.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2% ~72%
Side bezels 6.2 mm 6.2 mm
Colors Black White, Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time - 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right, Bottom Bottom
Charge power 280 W 240 / 330 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 880 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 16 (8P + 8E) 10 (6P + 4E)
Threads 24 16
L3 Cache 30 MB 20 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Intel UHD Graphics (16EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 140 W -
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm
FLOPS 16.8 TFLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3072 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40
GPU performance
Raider GE68 (2023) +162%
16.8 TFLOPS
G16 7630 (2023)
6.42 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 5600 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus - PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 4x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones 2 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell G16 7630 (2023) and MSI Raider GE68 (2023) or ask any questions
