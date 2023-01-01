You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (165) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) 3840 x 2400 - 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) Battery 99.9 Wh - 56 Wh 86 Wh CPU - Intel Core i7 13700HX Intel Core i9 13950HX - Intel Core i5 13450HX Intel Core i7 13650HX Intel Core i7 13700HX Intel Core i9 13900HX GPU - GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Raider GE68 (2023) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1 Can run popular games at about 89-122% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 89-122% higher FPS Features a much bigger (~78%) battery – 99.9 against 56 watt-hours

Features a much bigger (~78%) battery – 99.9 against 56 watt-hours Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio Better webcam recording quality Advantages of the Dell G16 7630 (2023) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port 33% sharper screen – 189 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.7 kg (5.95 lbs) 2.73 kg (6.02 lbs) Dimensions 357 x 284 x 22.2-27.8 mm

14.06 x 11.18 x 0.87-1.09 inches 356.98 x 288.7 x 25.65 mm

14.05 x 11.37 x 1.01 inches Area 1014 cm2 (157.2 inches2) 1031 cm2 (159.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2% ~72% Side bezels 6.2 mm 6.2 mm Colors Black White, Black Transformer No No Opening angle - 140° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 2

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (165) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) 3840 x 2400 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) Size 16 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 165 Hz PPI 142 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests sRGB color space - 100% Response time - 3 ms Max. brightness Raider GE68 (2023) n/a G16 7630 (2023) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 99.9 Wh 56 Wh 86 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right, Bottom Bottom Charge power 280 W 240 / 330 W Weigh of AC adapter - 880 grams

CPU CPU name Intel Core i7 13700HX Intel Core i9 13950HX Intel Core i5 13450HX Intel Core i7 13650HX Intel Core i7 13700HX Intel Core i9 13900HX Base frequency 2.1 GHz 2.4 GHz Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.6 GHz Cores 16 (8P + 8E) 10 (6P + 4E) Threads 24 16 L3 Cache 30 MB 20 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Intel UHD Graphics (16EU) Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Raider GE68 (2023) +2% 1934 G16 7630 (2023) 1903 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Raider GE68 (2023) +18% 15825 G16 7630 (2023) 13377 Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB TGP 140 W - Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm FLOPS 16.8 TFLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3072 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40 GPU performance Raider GE68 (2023) +162% 16.8 TFLOPS G16 7630 (2023) 6.42 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 5600 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus - PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 4x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No Yes Microphones 2 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.