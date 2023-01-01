Home > Laptop comparison > Raider GE68 (2023) or G7 (2022) – what's better?

71 out of 100
MSI Raider GE68 (2023)
VS
60 out of 100
Gigabyte G7 (2022)
MSI Raider GE68 (2023)
Gigabyte G7 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
1920 x 1080
CPU
Intel Core i5 12500H
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Raider GE68 (2023) and Gigabyte G7 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Raider GE68 (2023)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 83-113% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~96%) battery – 99.9 against 51 watt-hours
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Gigabyte G7 (2022)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 210 grams less (around 0.46 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Raider GE68 (2023)
vs
G7 (2022)

Case

Weight 2.7 kg (5.95 lbs) 2.49 kg (5.49 lbs)
Dimensions 357 x 284 x 22.2-27.8 mm
14.06 x 11.18 x 0.87-1.09 inches		 397 x 262 x 25 mm
15.63 x 10.31 x 0.98 inches
Area 1014 cm2 (157.2 inches2) 1040 cm2 (161.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2% ~79.3%
Side bezels 6.2 mm 7 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 59 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1535:1
sRGB color space - 99.8%
Adobe RGB profile - 71.7%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 70.4%
Response time - 6 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left, Right, Bottom Bottom
Charge power 280 W 180 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 470 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 16 (8P + 8E) 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 24 16
L3 Cache 30 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Raider GE68 (2023) +14%
1934
G7 (2022)
1698
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Raider GE68 (2023) +47%
15825
G7 (2022)
10757
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 140 W 75 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 1403 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1635 MHz
FLOPS 16.8 TFLOPS 6.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3072 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40
GPU performance
Raider GE68 (2023) +151%
16.8 TFLOPS
G7 (2022)
6.7 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 5600 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus - PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 4x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 79 dB
Microphones 2 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 15.2 x 9.1 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
