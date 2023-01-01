MSI Raider GE68 (2023) vs Lenovo Legion 5i 15" Gen 7
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Raider GE68 (2023)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 75-102% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~67%) battery – 99.9 against 60 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5i 15" Gen 7
- Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (145.8 vs 157.2 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.7 kg (5.95 lbs)
|2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
|Dimensions
|357 x 284 x 22.2-27.8 mm
14.06 x 11.18 x 0.87-1.09 inches
|358.8 x 262.3 x 19.99 mm
14.13 x 10.33 x 0.79 inches
|Area
|1014 cm2 (157.2 inches2)
|941 cm2 (146 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~73.2%
|~71.3%
|Side bezels
|6.2 mm
|6.7 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|-
|52.9 dB
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|142 ppi
|145 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|1200:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right, Bottom
|Bottom
|Charge power
|280 W
|230 / 300 W
|Cable length
|-
|1037 meters
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.1 GHz
|2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|16 (8P + 8E)
|8 (4P + 4E)
|Threads
|24
|12
|L3 Cache
|30 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (48EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Raider GE68 (2023) +20%
1934
1607
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Raider GE68 (2023) +86%
15825
8514
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1562
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9835
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|140 W
|80 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|1530 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1740 MHz
|FLOPS
|16.8 TFLOPS
|7.12 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|3072
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|96
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|40
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|5600 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|-
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.0
|Power
|4x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|-
|83.3 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 4.0
|3x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.5 mm
|Size
|-
|12.0 x 7.5 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
