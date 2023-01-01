You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (165) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) 3840 x 2400 - 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) 2560 x 1600 (Mini LED) CPU - Intel Core i7 13700HX Intel Core i9 13950HX - Intel Core i7 12800HX Intel Core i9 12900HX GPU - GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)

Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs) Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 3

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 3 Can run popular games at about 9-13% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 9-13% higher FPS 33% sharper screen – 189 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)

33% sharper screen – 189 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI) Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (146.3 vs 157.2 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.7 kg (5.95 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) Dimensions 357 x 284 x 22.2-27.8 mm

14.06 x 11.18 x 0.87-1.09 inches 358.1 x 263.5 x 19.4 mm

14.1 x 10.37 x 0.76 inches Area 1014 cm2 (157.2 inches2) 944 cm2 (146.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2% ~78.7% Side bezels 6.2 mm 6.8 mm Colors Black Gray Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Yes Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 54.2 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (165) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) 3840 x 2400 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) 2560 x 1600 (Mini LED) Size 16 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 165 Hz PPI 142 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1243:1 sRGB color space - 98.2% Adobe RGB profile - 70.8% DCI-P3 color gamut - 69.3% Response time - 9 ms Max. brightness Raider GE68 (2023) n/a Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 99.9 Wh 99.9 Wh Full charging time - 1:20 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right, Bottom Bottom Charge power 280 W 300 W Weigh of AC adapter - 846 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB TGP 140 W 150 W Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm FLOPS 16.8 TFLOPS 19.6 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 256 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3072 5632 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 176 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 80 GPU performance Raider GE68 (2023) 16.8 TFLOPS Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) +17% 19.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5600 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus - PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 4x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 83 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 4x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.5 mm Touchpad Size - 12.0 x 7.5 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.