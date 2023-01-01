You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (165) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) 3840 x 2400 - 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) CPU - Intel Core i7 13700HX Intel Core i9 13950HX - Intel Core i5 13500HX Intel Core i7 13700HX Intel Core i9 13900HX GPU - GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 1024GB 2048GB - 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Raider GE68 (2023) Can run popular games at about 75-102% higher FPS

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 99.9 against 80 watt-hours Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Pro 5i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023) Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

33% sharper screen – 189 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)

Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (146.6 vs 157.2 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.7 kg (5.95 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) Dimensions 357 x 284 x 22.2-27.8 mm

14.06 x 11.18 x 0.87-1.09 inches 363.4 x 260.4 x 21.9-26.7 mm

14.31 x 10.25 x 0.86-1.05 inches Area 1014 cm2 (157.2 inches2) 946 cm2 (146.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2% ~78.4% Side bezels 6.2 mm 9.4 mm Colors Black Gray, Blue Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (165) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) 3840 x 2400 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) Size 16 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 165 Hz PPI 142 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests sRGB color space - 100% Response time - 3 ms Max. brightness Raider GE68 (2023) n/a Legion Pro 5i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 99.9 Wh 80 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right, Bottom Right, Bottom Charge power 280 W 140 / 230 / 300 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB TGP 140 W 95 W Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm GPU base clock - 1530 MHz GPU boost clock - 1740 MHz FLOPS 16.8 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3072 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40 GPU performance Raider GE68 (2023) +136% 16.8 TFLOPS Legion Pro 5i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023) 7.12 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5600 MHz 5600 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 1024GB 2048GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus - PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3306 Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 4x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.1 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 4x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.5 mm Touchpad Size - 12.0 x 7.5 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.