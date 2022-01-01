Home > Laptop comparison > Raider GE76 (2022) or Swift 3 SF316-51 – what's better?

MSI Raider GE76 (2022) vs Acer Swift 3 SF316-51

72 out of 100
MSI Raider GE76 (2022)
VS
53 out of 100
Acer Swift 3 SF316-51
MSI Raider GE76 (2022)
Acer Swift 3 SF316-51
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Raider GE76 (2022) and Acer Swift 3 SF316-51 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Raider GE76 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 366-500% higher FPS
  • Around 3.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~78%) battery – 99.9 against 56 watt-hours
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 SF316-51
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1200 grams less (around 2.65 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (134.5 vs 174.7 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Raider GE76 (2022)
vs
Swift 3 SF316-51

Case

Weight 2.9 kg (6.39 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
Dimensions 397 x 284 x 25.9 mm
15.63 x 11.18 x 1.02 inches		 367.8 x 236.1 x 15.9 mm
14.48 x 9.3 x 0.63 inches
Area 1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2) 868 cm2 (134.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2% ~82.3%
Side bezels 7 mm 5.7 mm
Colors Black, Blue Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 53 dB 39 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 16.1 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 137 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1261:1 1842:1
sRGB color space 94% 99.5%
Adobe RGB profile 65.2% 68.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut 63.1% 66.6%
Response time 7 ms 26 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 280 / 330 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 870 gramm 271 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.5 GHz 2.6-3.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 14 4
Threads 20 8
L3 Cache 24 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 816-1387 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1283-1703 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 192 bit -
Memory speed ~12-14 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 3840 640
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Raider GE76 (2022) +666%
10.8 TFLOPS
Swift 3 SF316-51
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 2x2W, 2x1W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 84 dB 75.2 dB
Microphones - 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint - Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 12.5 x 8.0 cm
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

