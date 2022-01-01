Home > Laptop comparison > Raider GE76 (2022) or MacBook Pro 16 (2021) – what's better?

MSI Raider GE76 (2022) vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)

72 out of 100
MSI Raider GE76 (2022)
VS
84 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
MSI Raider GE76 (2022)
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3456 x 2234
CPU
GPU Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Raider GE76 (2022) and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Raider GE76 (2022)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 120 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 59-81% higher FPS
  • Around 53% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 800 grams less (around 1.76 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 18% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 100% sharper screen – 254 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (136.7 vs 174.7 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Raider GE76 (2022)
vs
MacBook Pro 16 (2021)

Case

Weight 2.9 kg (6.39 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
Dimensions 397 x 284 x 25.9 mm
15.63 x 11.18 x 1.02 inches		 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm
14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches
Area 1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2% ~86.2%
Side bezels 7 mm 3.4 mm
Colors Black, Blue Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 53 dB 37.4 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 16.2 inches
Type IPS LCD Mini LED
Refresh rate 360 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 254 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels
HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1261:1 25700:1
sRGB color space 94% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 65.2% 88%
DCI-P3 color gamut 63.1% 99.1%
Response time 7 ms 67 ms
Max. brightness
Raider GE76 (2022)
300 nits
MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +67%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left, Right
Charge power 280 / 330 W 140 W
Weigh of AC adapter 870 gramm 353 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.5 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 14 10
Threads 20 10
L3 Cache 24 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 30 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 816-1387 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1283-1703 MHz 1296 MHz
FLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 192 bit 256 bit
Memory speed ~12-14 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units 3840 2048
DirectX support 12 -
GPU performance
Raider GE76 (2022) +108%
10.8 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
5.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 4x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 6400 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 4.2
Power 2x2W, 2x1W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 84 dB 84.7 dB
Microphones - 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint - Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 15.5 x 9.9 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
4 (66.7%)
2 (33.3%)
Total votes: 6

