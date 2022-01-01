You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160 - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 (60Hz) 3840 x 2400 (120Hz) CPU - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900HK - AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB - GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Raider GE76 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 120 Hz

Can run popular games at about 183-249% higher FPS

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Around 69% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~61%) battery – 99.9 against 62 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Advantages of the ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1600 grams less (around 3.53 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

Display has support for touch input

Much smaller footprint: 41% more compact case (102.9 vs 174.7 square inches)

33% sharper screen – 169 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.9 kg (6.39 lbs) 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs) Dimensions 397 x 284 x 25.9 mm

15.63 x 11.18 x 1.02 inches 299 x 222 x 15.8 mm

11.77 x 8.74 x 0.62 inches Area 1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2) 664 cm2 (102.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2% ~78.4% Side bezels 7 mm 5.2 mm Colors Black, Blue Black Transformer No Yes Opening angle - 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 57 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 (60Hz) 3840 x 2400 (120Hz) Size 17.3 inches 13.4 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 360 Hz 120 Hz PPI 127 ppi 169 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast 1261:1 - sRGB color space 94% 100% Adobe RGB profile 65.2% 75% DCI-P3 color gamut 63.1% 75% Response time 7 ms - Max. brightness Raider GE76 (2022) 300 nits ROG Flow X13 GV301 n/a

Battery Capacity 99.9 Wh 62 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left, Right Charge power 280 / 330 W 100 W Weigh of AC adapter 870 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB TGP 140 W 35-45 W Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 1504 MHz 1380 MHz GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1560 MHz FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 32 GPU performance Raider GE76 (2022) +332% 13.8 TFLOPS ROG Flow X13 GV301 3.195 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 2x2W, 2x1W 2x1W Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 84 dB - Microphones - 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint - Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.