MSI Raider GE76 (2022) vs Asus ROG Flow X16 (2022)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Raider GE76 (2022)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 165 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 32-44% higher FPS
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Around 36% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 99.9 against 90 watt-hours
- Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Asus ROG Flow X16 (2022)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 900 grams less (around 1.98 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 17% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 267% higher max. screen brightness: 1100 vs 300 nits
- Display has support for touch input
- 49% sharper screen – 189 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (133.8 vs 174.7 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.9 kg (6.39 lbs)
|2 kg (4.41 lbs)
|Dimensions
|397 x 284 x 25.9 mm
15.63 x 11.18 x 1.02 inches
|355 x 243 x 19.4 mm
13.98 x 9.57 x 0.76 inches
|Area
|1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2)
|863 cm2 (133.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~73.2%
|~86%
|Side bezels
|7 mm
|5.2 mm
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Black, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|Yes
|Opening angle
|-
|360°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|2
|3
|Noise level
|57 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Mini LED
|Refresh rate
|360 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|189 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|-
|Contrast
|1261:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|94%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|65.2%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|63.1%
|-
|Response time
|7 ms
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|280 / 330 W
|240 / 330 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|870 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.3 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|14
|8
|Threads
|20
|16
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|AMD Radeon 680M
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|6 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Raider GE76 (2022) +13%
1834
1628
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Raider GE76 (2022) +42%
13065
9174
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Raider GE76 (2022) +30%
1887
1454
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Raider GE76 (2022) +36%
17166
12577
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|140 W
|125 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1504 MHz
|1463 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1802 MHz
|1695 MHz
|FLOPS
|13.8 TFLOPS
|8.7 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|3840
|2560
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|120
|80
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
|48
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x1024 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.2
|4.0
|Power
|2x2W, 2x1W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|84 dB
|-
|Microphones
|-
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|-
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.7 mm
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
