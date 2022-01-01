Home > Laptop comparison > Raider GE76 (2022) or ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022) – what's better?

MSI Raider GE76 (2022) vs Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022)

72 out of 100
MSI Raider GE76 (2022)
VS
67 out of 100
Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022)
MSI Raider GE76 (2022)
Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX
GPU
RAM
Storage 1024GB

Review

Evaluation of MSI Raider GE76 (2022) and Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Raider GE76 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 300 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 29-39% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 99.9 against 90 watt-hours
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 600 grams less (around 1.32 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (142.1 vs 174.7 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Raider GE76 (2022)
vs
ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022)

Case

Weight 2.9 kg (6.39 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
Dimensions 397 x 284 x 25.9 mm
15.63 x 11.18 x 1.02 inches		 354 x 259 x 22.6-27.2 mm
13.94 x 10.2 x 0.89-1.07 inches
Area 1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2) 917 cm2 (142.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2% ~73.2%
Side bezels 7 mm 4.3 mm
Colors Black, Blue Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 4
Noise level 57 dB -

Display

Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz 300 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1261:1 -
sRGB color space 94% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 65.2% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 63.1% -
Response time 7 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Bottom
Charge power 280 / 330 W 100 / 280 W
Weigh of AC adapter 870 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.5 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.9 GHz
Cores 14 8
Threads 20 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) AMD Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 95 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 816-1387 MHz 1530 MHz
GPU boost clock 1283-1703 MHz 1740 MHz
FLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12-14 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units 3840 2048
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Raider GE76 (2022) +52%
10.8 TFLOPS
ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022)
7.12 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes -
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 2x2W, 2x1W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 84 dB -
Microphones - 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 -
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.9 mm
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

