MSI Raider GE76 (2022) vs Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition

MSI Raider GE76 (2022)
Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1440
CPU AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
GPU Radeon RX 6800M 12GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Raider GE76 (2022) and Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Raider GE76 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 165 Hz
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 35% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 99.9 against 90 watt-hours
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition
  • Can run popular games at about 29-39% higher FPS
  • 34% sharper screen – 170 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Raider GE76 (2022)
ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition

Case

Weight 2.9 kg (6.39 lbs) 3 kg (6.62 lbs)
Dimensions 397 x 284 x 25.9 mm
15.63 x 11.18 x 1.02 inches		 395 x 282 x 23.4 mm
15.55 x 11.1 x 0.92 inches
Area 1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2) 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2% ~74.1%
Side bezels 7 mm 6 mm
Colors Black, Blue Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 2 3
Noise level 53 dB -

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 170 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1440 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1261:1 -
sRGB color space 94% -
Adobe RGB profile 65.2% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 63.1% 100%
Response time 7 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Bottom
Charge power 280 / 330 W 280 W
Weigh of AC adapter 870 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.5 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 14 8
Threads 20 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 145 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes AMD Switchable Graphics
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 816-1387 MHz 2321 MHz
GPU boost clock 1283-1703 MHz 2581 MHz
FLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS 16.4 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 12 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~12-14 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units 3840 2560
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 2x2W, 2x1W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 84 dB -
Microphones - 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint - No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 -
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
