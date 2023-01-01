Home > Laptop comparison > Raider GE76 (2022) or ROG Strix G17 G713 – what's better?

MSI Raider GE76 (2022) vs ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713

68 out of 100
MSI Raider GE76 (2022)
VS
53 out of 100
ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713
MSI Raider GE76 (2022)
ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 99.9 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Raider GE76 (2022) and ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Raider GE76 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 144 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 183-249% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~78%) battery – 99.9 against 56 watt-hours
  • Around 43% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Raider GE76 (2022)
vs
ROG Strix G17 G713

Case

Weight 2.9 kg (6.39 lbs) 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
Dimensions 397 x 284 x 25.9 mm
15.63 x 11.18 x 1.02 inches		 395 x 282 x 24.6 mm
15.55 x 11.1 x 0.97 inches
Area 1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2) 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2% ~74.1%
Side bezels 7 mm 6 mm
Colors Black, Blue Black, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 130°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6800 RPM
Noise level (max. load) 57 dB 49.9 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1261:1 1424:1
sRGB color space 94% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 65.2% 73.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut 63.1% -
Response time 7 ms 23 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 280 / 330 W 150 / 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 870 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 2.9 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 14 (6P + 8E) 8
Threads 20 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Radeon Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 140 W 50 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 32
GPU performance
Raider GE76 (2022) +332%
13.8 TFLOPS
ROG Strix G17 G713
3.195 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 2x2W, 2x1W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 84 dB 73.5 dB
Microphones - 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint - No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 -
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 13.0 x 7.7 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

1. MSI Raider GE76 (2022) or Raider GE77
2. MSI Raider GE76 (2022) or Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD)
3. MSI Raider GE76 (2022) or Razer Blade 17 (2022)
4. MSI Raider GE76 (2022) or Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
5. MSI Raider GE76 (2022) or Vector GP76
6. ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713 or Strix Scar 17 G733
7. ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713 or Strix G15 G513
8. ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713 or Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD)
9. ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713 or Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
10. ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713 or MSI GE76 Raider
Compare other laptops (510+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713 and MSI Raider GE76 (2022) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский