You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160 - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 CPU - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900HK Intel Core i9 12900H GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Raider GE76 (2022) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 99.9 against 90 watt-hours Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 (2022) Can run popular games at about 15-21% higher FPS

Around 14% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.9 kg (6.39 lbs) - Dimensions 397 x 284 x 25.9 mm

15.63 x 11.18 x 1.02 inches 395 x 282 x 28.3 mm

15.55 x 11.1 x 1.11 inches Area 1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2) 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2% ~74.1% Side bezels 7 mm 6 mm Colors Black, Blue Black, Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 4 Noise level 53 dB 39.9 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 360 Hz 360 Hz PPI 127 ppi 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1261:1 - sRGB color space 94% 100% Adobe RGB profile 65.2% 75.3% DCI-P3 color gamut 63.1% - Response time 7 ms 3 ms Max. brightness Raider GE76 (2022) 300 nits ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 (2022) n/a

Battery Capacity 99.9 Wh 90 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Bottom Charge power 280 / 330 W 100 / 280 W Weigh of AC adapter 870 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB TGP - 140 W Nvidia Optimus Yes MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 816-1387 MHz 1504 MHz GPU boost clock 1283-1703 MHz 1802 MHz FLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit Memory speed ~12-14 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units 3840 3840 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Raider GE76 (2022) 10.8 TFLOPS ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 (2022) +28% 13.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 4.0 Power 2x2W, 2x1W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 84 dB - Microphones - 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display - Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 - Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.