You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160 - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 CPU - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900HK - AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB - 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Raider GE76 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 240 Hz

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Around 23% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 99.9 against 90 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Display has support for touch input

Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (146.3 vs 174.7 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.9 kg (6.39 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) Dimensions 397 x 284 x 25.9 mm

15.63 x 11.18 x 1.02 inches 355 x 266 x 20.5 mm

13.98 x 10.47 x 0.81 inches Area 1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2) 944 cm2 (146.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2% ~74.7% Side bezels 7 mm 0.4 mm Colors Black, Blue Black Transformer No No Opening angle - 130° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 57 dB 50 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 Size 17.3 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 360 Hz 240 Hz PPI 127 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1261:1 - sRGB color space 94% - Adobe RGB profile 65.2% - DCI-P3 color gamut 63.1% 100% Response time 7 ms 3 ms Max. brightness Raider GE76 (2022) 300 nits ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022) n/a

Battery Capacity 99.9 Wh 90 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 280 / 330 W 240 / 280 W Weigh of AC adapter 870 gramm 850 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB TGP 140 W 140 W Nvidia Optimus Yes MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1504 MHz 1504 MHz GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1802 MHz FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48 GPU performance Raider GE76 (2022) 13.8 TFLOPS ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022) 13.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x16 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x2048 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 4.2 Power 2x2W, 2x1W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 84 dB 80 dB Microphones - 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint - No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 5.8 x 9.6 cm Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.