Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Raider GE76 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 144 Hz

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Features a much bigger (~31%) battery – 99.9 against 76 watt-hours

Can run popular games at about 12-16% higher FPS

Around 10% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Better webcam recording quality

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1250 grams less (around 2.76 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio

Much smaller footprint: 37% more compact case (109.7 vs 174.7 square inches)

28% sharper screen – 162 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.9 kg (6.39 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) Dimensions 397 x 284 x 25.9 mm

15.63 x 11.18 x 1.02 inches 312 x 227 x 18.5-19.5 mm

12.28 x 8.94 x 0.73-0.77 inches Area 1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2) 708 cm2 (109.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2% ~80.2% Side bezels 7 mm 5.3 mm Colors Black, Blue White, Black Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Yes Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 57 dB 45 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 Size 17.3 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 360 Hz 144 Hz PPI 127 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1261:1 1041:1 sRGB color space 94% 99.8% Adobe RGB profile 65.2% 86.3% DCI-P3 color gamut 63.1% 98.5% Response time 7 ms 3 ms Max. brightness Raider GE76 (2022) 300 nits ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) +33% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 99.9 Wh 76 Wh Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 280 / 330 W 100 / 240 W Weigh of AC adapter 870 gramm 730 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB Radeon RX 6700S 8GB Radeon RX 6800S 8GB TGP 140 W 100 W Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 1504 MHz 1700 MHz GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 2000 MHz FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 11.4 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps ~14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 1792 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 112 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 64 GPU performance Raider GE76 (2022) +21% 13.8 TFLOPS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) 11.4 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC285 Speakers 2.2 4.0 Power 2x2W, 2x1W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 84 dB 80 dB Microphones - 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint - No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 13.0 x 7.6 cm Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.