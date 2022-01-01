MSI Raider GE76 (2022) vs Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Raider GE76 (2022)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 165 Hz
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Around 44% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 99.9 against 90 watt-hours
- Better webcam recording quality
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021)
- Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Can run popular games at about 15-21% higher FPS
- 34% sharper screen – 170 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (161.2 vs 174.7 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.9 kg (6.39 lbs)
|2.6 kg (5.73 lbs)
|Dimensions
|397 x 284 x 25.9 mm
15.63 x 11.18 x 1.02 inches
|394 x 264 x 19.9 mm
15.51 x 10.39 x 0.78 inches
|Area
|1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2)
|1040 cm2 (161.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~73.2%
|~79.3%
|Side bezels
|7 mm
|5.5 mm
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|53 dB
|52 dB
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|360 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|170 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2560 x 1440 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1261:1
|1073:1
|sRGB color space
|94%
|98.7%
|Adobe RGB profile
|65.2%
|84.4%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|63.1%
|94.2%
|Response time
|7 ms
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|280 / 330 W
|280 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|870 gramm
|1023 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.5 GHz
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|14
|8
|Threads
|20
|16
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Raider GE76 (2022) +15%
1830
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Raider GE76 (2022) +43%
12210
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Raider GE76 (2022) +19%
1872
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Raider GE76 (2022) +44%
18167
12578
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|115-130 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|816-1387 MHz
|1504 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1283-1703 MHz
|1802 MHz
|FLOPS
|10.8 TFLOPS
|13.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|~12-14 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|3840
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|48 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x1024 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|3
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W, 2x1W
|2x1W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|84 dB
|74.2 dB
|Microphones
|-
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|-
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Mechanical
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.9 mm
|Size
|-
|13.0 x 8.5 cm
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1