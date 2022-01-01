Home > Laptop comparison > Raider GE76 (2022) or Alienware m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition) – what's better?

MSI Raider GE76 (2022) vs Dell Alienware m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition)

71 out of 100
MSI Raider GE76 (2022)
VS
61 out of 100
Dell Alienware m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition)
MSI Raider GE76 (2022)
Dell Alienware m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 99.9 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Raider GE76 (2022) and Dell Alienware m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Raider GE76 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 165 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~78%) battery – 99.9 against 56 watt-hours
  • Can run popular games at about 32-44% higher FPS
  • Around 41% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 480 grams less (around 1.06 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (150.5 vs 174.7 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Raider GE76 (2022)
vs
Alienware m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition)

Case

Weight 2.9 kg (6.39 lbs) 2.42 kg (5.34 lbs)
Dimensions 397 x 284 x 25.9 mm
15.63 x 11.18 x 1.02 inches		 356.2 x 272.5 x 12-19.2 mm
14.02 x 10.73 x 0.47-0.76 inches
Area 1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2) 971 cm2 (150.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2% ~69.1%
Side bezels 7 mm 5.4 mm
Colors Black, Blue Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 57 dB 50 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1261:1 1219:1
sRGB color space 94% 99%
Adobe RGB profile 65.2% 76%
DCI-P3 color gamut 63.1% -
Response time 7 ms 9 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 13.2 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Bottom Bottom
Charge power 280 / 330 W 180 / 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 870 gramm 780 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 14 8
Threads 20 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 140 W 80 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz 1463 MHz
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1695 MHz
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 2x2W, 2x1W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 84 dB 82 dB
Microphones - 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint - No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 6.0 cm
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. MSI Raider GE76 (2022) vs Lenovo Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD)
2. MSI Raider GE76 (2022) vs Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel)
3. MSI Raider GE76 (2022) vs Dell Alienware m17 R4
4. MSI Raider GE76 (2022) vs Pulse GL76 (2022)
5. MSI Raider GE76 (2022) vs Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 (2022)
6. Dell Alienware m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition) vs ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513
7. Dell Alienware m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition) vs Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD)
8. Dell Alienware m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition) vs x17 R1
9. Dell Alienware m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition) vs MSI GP66 Leopard
10. Dell Alienware m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition) vs x17 R2

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Alienware m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition) and MSI Raider GE76 (2022) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский