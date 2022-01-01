Home > Laptop comparison > Raider GE76 (2022) or Alienware m17 R4 – what's better?

MSI Raider GE76 (2022) vs Dell Alienware m17 R4

72 out of 100
MSI Raider GE76 (2022)
VS
69 out of 100
Dell Alienware m17 R4
MSI Raider GE76 (2022)
Dell Alienware m17 R4
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Raider GE76 (2022) and Dell Alienware m17 R4 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Raider GE76 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 144 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 78% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~16%) battery – 99.9 against 86 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m17 R4
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 15-21% higher FPS
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Raider GE76 (2022)
vs
Alienware m17 R4

Case

Weight 2.9 kg (6.39 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
Dimensions 397 x 284 x 25.9 mm
15.63 x 11.18 x 1.02 inches		 399.8 x 294.6 x 16.9-22 mm
15.74 x 11.6 x 0.67-0.87 inches
Area 1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2) 1178 cm2 (182.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2% ~70%
Side bezels 7 mm 8.4 mm
Colors Black, Blue White, Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 53 dB 50 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1261:1 -
sRGB color space 94% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 65.2% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 63.1% -
Response time 7 ms 7 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Bottom Bottom
Charge power 280 / 330 W 240 / 330 W
Weigh of AC adapter 870 gramm 1300 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.5 GHz 2.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 14 8
Threads 20 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 130 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes No, direct
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 816-1387 MHz 1504 MHz
GPU boost clock 1283-1703 MHz 1802 MHz
FLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~12-14 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 3840 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Raider GE76 (2022)
10.8 TFLOPS
Alienware m17 R4 +28%
13.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 2933 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 3
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281-CG
Speakers 2.2 2.2
Power 2x2W, 2x1W 4x4W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 84 dB 87 dB
Microphones - 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint - No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 10.4 x 7.8 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
