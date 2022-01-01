Home > Laptop comparison > Raider GE76 (2022) or Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) – what's better?

MSI Raider GE76 (2022) vs Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)

71 out of 100
MSI Raider GE76 (2022)
75 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
MSI Raider GE76 (2022)
Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Raider GE76 (2022) and Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Raider GE76 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 165 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 15-21% higher FPS
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • 49% sharper screen – 189 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (146.3 vs 174.7 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Raider GE76 (2022)
vs
Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)

Case

Weight 2.9 kg (6.39 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
Dimensions 397 x 284 x 25.9 mm
15.63 x 11.18 x 1.02 inches		 358.1 x 263.5 x 19.4 mm
14.1 x 10.37 x 0.76 inches
Area 1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2) 944 cm2 (146.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2% ~78.7%
Side bezels 7 mm 6.8 mm
Colors Black, Blue Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 57 dB -

Display

Size 17.3 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1261:1 -
sRGB color space 94% -
Adobe RGB profile 65.2% 100%
DCI-P3 color gamut 63.1% 100%
Response time 7 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:20 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Bottom
Charge power 280 / 330 W 300 W
Weigh of AC adapter 870 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.8 GHz
Cores 14 16
Threads 20 24
L3 Cache 24 MB 25 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel UHD Graphics for 12th Gen (32 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 140 W 125 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz -
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 17.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 256 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps ~14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 5632
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 176
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 80
GPU performance
Raider GE76 (2022)
13.8 TFLOPS
Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) +28%
17.6 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 2x2W, 2x1W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 84 dB -

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 -
Fingerprint - Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 4x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
4 (100%)
Total votes: 4

