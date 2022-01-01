You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160 - 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) 2560 x 1600 (Mini LED) CPU - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900HK - Intel Core i7 12800HX Intel Core i9 12900HX GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Raider GE76 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 165 Hz

Includes an old-school USB-A port Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2

Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio

Can run popular games at about 15-21% higher FPS

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

49% sharper screen – 189 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (146.3 vs 174.7 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.9 kg (6.39 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) Dimensions 397 x 284 x 25.9 mm

15.63 x 11.18 x 1.02 inches 358.1 x 263.5 x 19.4 mm

14.1 x 10.37 x 0.76 inches Area 1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2) 944 cm2 (146.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2% ~78.7% Side bezels 7 mm 6.8 mm Colors Black, Blue Gray Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Yes Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 57 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) 2560 x 1600 (Mini LED) Size 17.3 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 360 Hz 165 Hz PPI 127 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1261:1 - sRGB color space 94% - Adobe RGB profile 65.2% 100% DCI-P3 color gamut 63.1% 100% Response time 7 ms 3 ms Max. brightness Raider GE76 (2022) 300 nits Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) +67% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 99.9 Wh 99.9 Wh Full charging time - 1:20 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Bottom Charge power 280 / 330 W 300 W Weigh of AC adapter 870 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB TGP 140 W 125 W Nvidia Optimus Yes MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1504 MHz - GPU boost clock 1802 MHz - FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 17.6 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 256 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps ~14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 5632 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 176 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 80 GPU performance Raider GE76 (2022) 13.8 TFLOPS Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) +28% 17.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 2x2W, 2x1W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 84 dB -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 - Fingerprint - Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 4x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.5 mm Touchpad Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.