Home > Laptop comparison > Raider GE76 (2022) or Legion Slim 7 15" (2021, AMD) – what's better?

MSI Raider GE76 (2022) vs Lenovo Legion Slim 7 15" (2021, AMD)

71 out of 100
MSI Raider GE76 (2022)
VS
60 out of 100
Lenovo Legion Slim 7 15
MSI Raider GE76 (2022)
Lenovo Legion Slim 7 15" (2021, AMD)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Raider GE76 (2022) and Lenovo Legion Slim 7 15" (2021, AMD) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Raider GE76 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 165 Hz
  • Around 71% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 32-44% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a much bigger (~41%) battery – 99.9 against 71 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Slim 7 15" (2021, AMD)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1000 grams less (around 2.21 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (139 vs 174.7 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Raider GE76 (2022)
vs
Legion Slim 7 15" (2021, AMD)

Case

Weight 2.9 kg (6.39 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Dimensions 397 x 284 x 25.9 mm
15.63 x 11.18 x 1.02 inches		 356 x 252 x 15.9-17.9 mm
14.02 x 9.92 x 0.63-0.7 inches
Area 1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2) 897 cm2 (139.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2% ~74.8%
Side bezels 7 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Black, Blue Black, Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 57 dB -

Display

Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1261:1 1000:1
sRGB color space 94% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 65.2% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 63.1% -
Response time 7 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Bottom
Charge power 280 / 330 W 95 / 170 / 230 W
Weigh of AC adapter 870 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 14 6
Threads 20 12
L3 Cache 24 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 140 W 95 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz 1463 MHz
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1695 MHz
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x16 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3306
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 2x2W, 2x1W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 84 dB -
Microphones - 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint - Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD) vs Raider GE76 (2022)
2. Blade 15 (2022) vs Raider GE76 (2022)
3. GE76 Raider vs Raider GE76 (2022)
4. ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 (2022) vs Raider GE76 (2022)
5. Raider GE66 (2022) vs Raider GE76 (2022)
6. Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD) vs Legion Slim 7 15" (2021, AMD)
7. ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 vs Legion Slim 7 15" (2021, AMD)
8. Swift X SFX16-51G vs Legion Slim 7 15" (2021, AMD)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Lenovo Legion Slim 7 15" (2021, AMD) and MSI Raider GE76 (2022) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский