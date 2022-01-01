MSI Raider GE76 (2022) vs Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Raider GE76 (2022)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 165 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 32-44% higher FPS
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Around 42% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~41%) battery – 99.9 against 71 watt-hours
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 730 grams less (around 1.61 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (142 vs 174.7 square inches)
- Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|2.9 kg (6.39 lbs)
|2.17 kg (4.78 lbs)
|Dimensions
|397 x 284 x 25.9 mm
15.63 x 11.18 x 1.02 inches
|357.7 x 256 x 16.9 mm
14.08 x 10.08 x 0.67 inches
|Area
|1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2)
|916 cm2 (141.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~73.2%
|~81.1%
|Side bezels
|7 mm
|6.5 mm
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|57 dB
|52 dB
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|360 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|142 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1261:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|94%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|65.2%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|63.1%
|-
|Response time
|7 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Bottom
|Charge power
|280 / 330 W
|170 / 230 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|870 gramm
|689 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.3 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|14
|12
|Threads
|20
|16
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Raider GE76 (2022) +15%
1800
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Raider GE76 (2022) +28%
12642
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Raider GE76 (2022) +13%
1863
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Raider GE76 (2022) +42%
16837
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|140 W
|95 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1504 MHz
|1463 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1802 MHz
|1695 MHz
|FLOPS
|13.8 TFLOPS
|8.7 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|3840
|2560
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|120
|80
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
|48
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|24 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3306
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W, 2x1W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|84 dB
|73.4 dB
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|-
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|12.0 x 7.5 cm
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
