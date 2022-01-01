You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160 - 2560 x 1600 (Non-Touch) 2560 x 1600 (Touch) CPU - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900HK - Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i9 11900H GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Raider GE76 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 120 Hz

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Around 39% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Can run popular games at about 18-25% higher FPS

Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 99.9 against 90 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality Advantages of the MSI Creator Z16 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 700 grams less (around 1.54 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio

49% sharper screen – 189 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (142.4 vs 174.7 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.9 kg (6.39 lbs) 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs) Dimensions 397 x 284 x 25.9 mm

15.63 x 11.18 x 1.02 inches 359 x 256 x 15.9 mm

14.13 x 10.08 x 0.63 inches Area 1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2) 919 cm2 (142.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2% ~80.8% Side bezels 7 mm 7.2 mm Colors Black, Blue Black, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 3 Noise level 57 dB 54.8 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160 2560 x 1600 (Non-Touch) 2560 x 1600 (Touch) Size 17.3 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 360 Hz 120 Hz PPI 127 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support - No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1261:1 - sRGB color space 94% - Adobe RGB profile 65.2% - DCI-P3 color gamut 63.1% 100% Response time 7 ms - Max. brightness Raider GE76 (2022) 300 nits Creator Z16 +33% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 99.9 Wh 90 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 280 / 330 W 180 W Weigh of AC adapter 870 gramm 770 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB TGP 140 W 65 W Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1504 MHz 975 MHz GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1357 MHz FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 10.4 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48 GPU performance Raider GE76 (2022) +33% 13.8 TFLOPS Creator Z16 10.4 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR5 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 4.0 Power 2x2W, 2x1W 4x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 84 dB - Microphones - 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint - Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 12.0 x 6.0 cm Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.