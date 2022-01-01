Home > Laptop comparison > Raider GE76 (2022) or GL66 Pulse – what's better?

MSI Raider GE76 (2022) vs GL66 Pulse

72 out of 100
MSI Raider GE76 (2022)
VS
59 out of 100
MSI GL66 Pulse
MSI Raider GE76 (2022)
MSI GL66 Pulse
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Raider GE76 (2022) and GL66 Pulse important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Raider GE76 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 60 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 88% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~87%) battery – 99.9 against 53.4 watt-hours
  • Can run popular games at about 42-57% higher FPS
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the MSI GL66 Pulse
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 650 grams less (around 1.43 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (144.1 vs 174.7 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Raider GE76 (2022)
vs
GL66 Pulse

Case

Weight 2.9 kg (6.39 lbs) 2.25 kg (4.96 lbs)
Dimensions 397 x 284 x 25.9 mm
15.63 x 11.18 x 1.02 inches		 359 x 259 x 23.95 mm
14.13 x 10.2 x 0.94 inches
Area 1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2) 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2% ~72.2%
Side bezels 7 mm 6.8 mm
Colors Black, Blue Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 53 dB -

Display

Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1261:1 -
sRGB color space 94% -
Adobe RGB profile 65.2% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 63.1% -
Response time 7 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 280 / 330 W 150 / 180 W
Weigh of AC adapter 870 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.5 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 14 6
Threads 20 12
L3 Cache 24 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Raider GE76 (2022) +86%
12210
GL66 Pulse
6567
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Raider GE76 (2022) +88%
18167
GL66 Pulse
9673

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 60 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 816-1387 MHz 1237 MHz
GPU boost clock 1283-1703 MHz 1500 MHz
FLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12-14 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units 3840 2048
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Raider GE76 (2022) +76%
10.8 TFLOPS
GL66 Pulse
6.14 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 2x2W, 2x1W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 84 dB -
Microphones - 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint - No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Lenovo Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD) or MSI Raider GE76 (2022)
2. Dell Alienware x17 R1 or MSI Raider GE76 (2022)
3. MSI Stealth GS77 or MSI Raider GE76 (2022)
4. MSI GS66 Stealth (11th Gen Intel) or MSI GL66 Pulse
5. Lenovo Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD) or MSI GL66 Pulse
6. MSI GE66 Raider or MSI GL66 Pulse
7. MSI Katana GF76 or MSI GL66 Pulse
8. ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021) or MSI GL66 Pulse

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of MSI GL66 Pulse and Raider GE76 (2022) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский