MSI Raider GE76 (2022) vs Pulse GL66 (2022)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Raider GE76 (2022)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 144 Hz
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a much bigger (~87%) battery – 99.9 against 53.5 watt-hours
- Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the MSI Pulse GL66 (2022)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 650 grams less (around 1.43 lbs)
- Can run popular games at about 9-13% higher FPS
- Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (144.1 vs 174.7 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.9 kg (6.39 lbs)
|2.25 kg (4.96 lbs)
|Dimensions
|397 x 284 x 25.9 mm
15.63 x 11.18 x 1.02 inches
|359 x 259 x 23.9 mm
14.13 x 10.2 x 0.94 inches
|Area
|1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2)
|930 cm2 (144.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~73.2%
|~72.2%
|Side bezels
|7 mm
|6.8 mm
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|53 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|360 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1261:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|94%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|65.2%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|63.1%
|-
|Response time
|7 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|-
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|280 / 330 W
|240 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|870 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|14
|14
|Threads
|20
|20
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1830
1748
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12210
11749
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1872
1851
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
18167
18044
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|105 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|816-1387 MHz
|1305 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1283-1703 MHz
|1642 MHz
|FLOPS
|10.8 TFLOPS
|12.6 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|~12-14 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|3840
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W, 2x1W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|84 dB
|-
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
