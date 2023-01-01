You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160 3456 x 2234 CPU - Intel Core i7 12800HX Intel Core i9 12900HX - Apple M2 Pro Apple M2 Max GPU - GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core) RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB 96GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Raider GE77 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 120 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 120 Hz Can run popular games at about 86-118% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 86-118% higher FPS Around 45% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 45% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 750 grams less (around 1.65 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 750 grams less (around 1.65 lbs) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2 Thinner bezels and 18% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 18% higher screen-to-body ratio 100% sharper screen – 254 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)

100% sharper screen – 254 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI) Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (136.7 vs 174.7 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.9 kg (6.39 lbs) 2.15 kg (4.74 lbs) Dimensions 397 x 284 x 25.9 mm

15.63 x 11.18 x 1.02 inches 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm

14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches Area 1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2% ~86.2% Side bezels 7 mm 3.4 mm Colors Gray Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 140° 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 57 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160 3456 x 2234 Size 17.3 inches 16.2 inches Type IPS LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 360 Hz 120 Hz PPI 127 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast - 1000000:1 Max. brightness Raider GE77 n/a MacBook Pro 16 (2023) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 99.9 Wh 100 Wh Full charging time - 1:25 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left, Right Charge power 330 W 140 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter 1264 grams 353 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core) TGP 150 W 35 W Nvidia Optimus MUX - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 1310 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1725 MHz 1398 MHz FLOPS 17.5 TFLOPS 6.8 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 256 bit 256 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 5120 2432 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 160 152 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 76 GPU performance Raider GE77 +157% 17.5 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 16 (2023) 6.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 96GB Channels 2x8 GB 4x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 6400 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 4.2 Power 2x2W, 2x1W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 85 dB - Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm 15.5 x 9.9 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.