MSI Raider GE77 vs Asus ROG Strix SCAR 18
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
86
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
85
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
53
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
66
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
79
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
47
NanoReview Score
72
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Raider GE77
- Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 240 Hz
- Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 99.9 against 90 watt-hours
- Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix SCAR 18
- Around 50% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Can run popular games at about 23-31% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
- 32% sharper screen – 168 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.9 kg (6.39 lbs)
|3.1 kg (6.84 lbs)
|Dimensions
|397 x 284 x 25.9 mm
15.63 x 11.18 x 1.02 inches
|399 x 294 x 23.1 mm
15.71 x 11.57 x 0.91 inches
|Area
|1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2)
|1173 cm2 (181.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~73.2%
|~80.1%
|Side bezels
|7 mm
|5.7 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|140°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|3
|Noise level
|57 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|18 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|360 Hz
|240 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|168 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|100%
|Response time
|-
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|330 W
|330 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|1264 grams
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.0 GHz
|2.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.8 GHz
|5.6 GHz
|Cores
|16 (8P + 8E)
|24 (8P + 16E)
|Threads
|24
|32
|L3 Cache
|25 MB
|36 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1840
ROG Strix SCAR 18 +21%
2221
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
15035
ROG Strix SCAR 18 +57%
23640
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1864
ROG Strix SCAR 18 +16%
2170
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
21135
ROG Strix SCAR 18 +50%
31808
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|150 W
|175 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|4 nm
|GPU base clock
|1310 MHz
|-
|GPU boost clock
|1725 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|17.5 TFLOPS
|24.7 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|12 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|256 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|~16 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|5120
|7424
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|160
|232
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|80
|80
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x1024 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.2
|Power
|2x2W, 2x1W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|85 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|2 mm
|Size
|10.5 x 6.5 cm
|-
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1