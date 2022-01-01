Home > Laptop comparison > Raider GE77 or TUF Gaming F15 (2022) – what's better?

MSI Raider GE77 vs Asus TUF Gaming F15 (2022)

73 out of 100
MSI Raider GE77
VS
64 out of 100
Asus TUF Gaming F15 (2022)
MSI Raider GE77
Asus TUF Gaming F15 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 99.9 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Raider GE77 and Asus TUF Gaming F15 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Raider GE77
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 144 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 80-110% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~78%) battery – 99.9 against 56 watt-hours
  • Around 66% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Asus TUF Gaming F15 (2022)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 700 grams less (around 1.54 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (137.8 vs 174.7 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Raider GE77
vs
TUF Gaming F15 (2022)

Case

Weight 2.9 kg (6.39 lbs) 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs)
Dimensions 397 x 284 x 25.9 mm
15.63 x 11.18 x 1.02 inches		 354 x 251 x 22.4-24.9 mm
13.94 x 9.88 x 0.88-0.98 inches
Area 1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2) 889 cm2 (137.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2% ~75.5%
Side bezels 7 mm 4.3 mm
Colors Gray Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° 145°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 57 dB 57.2 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space - 62.5%
Adobe RGB profile - 47.3%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 330 W 200 / 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 1264 gramm 656 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.0 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.8 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 16 12
Threads 24 16
L3 Cache 25 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 150 W 95 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1310 MHz 1530 MHz
GPU boost clock 1725 MHz 1740 MHz
FLOPS 17.5 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 5120 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 160 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 40
GPU performance
Raider GE77 +146%
17.5 TFLOPS
TUF Gaming F15 (2022)
7.12 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB -
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 2x2W, 2x1W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 85 dB 76.7 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm 13.0 x 7.8 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
