MSI Raider GE77 vs Gigabyte Aorus 17 (2022)

73 out of 100
MSI Raider GE77
VS
69 out of 100
Gigabyte Aorus 17 (2022)
MSI Raider GE77
Gigabyte Aorus 17 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU Intel Core i7 12700H
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Raider GE77 and Gigabyte Aorus 17 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Raider GE77
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 19-26% higher FPS
  • Around 23% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aorus 17 (2022)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (156.7 vs 174.7 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Raider GE77
vs
Aorus 17 (2022)

Case

Weight 2.9 kg (6.39 lbs) 2.7 kg (5.95 lbs)
Dimensions 397 x 284 x 25.9 mm
15.63 x 11.18 x 1.02 inches		 398 x 254 x 24-27 mm
15.67 x 10 x 0.94-1.06 inches
Area 1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2) 1011 cm2 (156.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2% ~81.6%
Side bezels 7 mm 7.5 mm
Colors Gray Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° 130°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 57 dB 51 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz 360 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1096:1
sRGB color space - 99.4%
Adobe RGB profile - 71.2%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 69%
Response time - 13 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Right
Charge power 330 W 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 1264 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.0 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.8 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 16 14
Threads 24 20
L3 Cache 25 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Raider GE77 +17%
15035
Aorus 17 (2022)
12857
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Raider GE77 +23%
21135
Aorus 17 (2022)
17129

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 150 W 115 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1310 MHz 1387 MHz
GPU boost clock 1725 MHz 1702 MHz
FLOPS 17.5 TFLOPS 13.1 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 5120 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 160 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 48
GPU performance
Raider GE77 +34%
17.5 TFLOPS
Aorus 17 (2022)
13.1 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 2x2W, 2x1W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 85 dB 84 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm 12.2 x 7.6 cm
Windows Precision Yes Yes
