MSI Raider GE77 vs Gigabyte G7 (2022)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
86
71
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
85
62
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
53
49
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
66
53
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
79
79
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
47
56
NanoReview Score
72
60
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Raider GE77
- Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 144 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 89-121% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~96%) battery – 99.9 against 51 watt-hours
- Around 64% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Gigabyte G7 (2022)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 410 grams less (around 0.9 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (161.2 vs 174.7 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.9 kg (6.39 lbs)
|2.49 kg (5.49 lbs)
|Dimensions
|397 x 284 x 25.9 mm
15.63 x 11.18 x 1.02 inches
|397 x 262 x 25 mm
15.63 x 10.31 x 0.98 inches
|Area
|1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2)
|1040 cm2 (161.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~73.2%
|~79.3%
|Side bezels
|7 mm
|7 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|140°
|140°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|57 dB
|59 dB
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|360 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|1535:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|99.8%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|71.7%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|70.4%
|Response time
|-
|6 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Bottom
|Charge power
|330 W
|180 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|1264 grams
|470 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.0 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|16 (8P + 8E)
|12 (4P + 8E)
|Threads
|24
|16
|L3 Cache
|25 MB
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Raider GE77 +8%
1840
1698
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Raider GE77 +40%
15035
10757
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Raider GE77 +4%
1864
1799
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Raider GE77 +64%
21135
12868
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|150 W
|75 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1310 MHz
|1403 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1725 MHz
|1635 MHz
|FLOPS
|17.5 TFLOPS
|6.7 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|256 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|5120
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|160
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|80
|40
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W, 2x1W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|85 dB
|79 dB
|Microphones
|2
|1
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|10.5 x 6.5 cm
|15.2 x 9.1 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
